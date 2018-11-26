Bagley supplied 18 points (6-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds and two blocks across 30 minutes in the Kings' 133-112 loss to the Jazz on Sunday.

The second overall pick continues excelling off the bench and outpacing starter Nemanja Bjelica across the board on most nights, including in playing time. Bagley saw 12 more minutes than Bjelica on Sunday, and he's now posted five consecutive double-digit scoring efforts. That stretch includes a pair of double-doubles, as well as a trio of multi-block games. Given that he's regularly seeing minutes in the low 20s at minimum and producing with them, Bagley's current second-unit slotting doesn't really seem to be adversely impacting his fantasy value.