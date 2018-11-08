Kings' Marvin Bagley: Leads bench in scoring during loss
Bagley produced 13 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one block across 25 minutes in the Kings' 114-105 loss to the Raptors on Wednesday.
Bagley's point total led the bench and qualified as his fourth straight double-digit scoring effort. The 19-year-old continues to be a steady contributor off the second unit while Nemanja Bjelica holds down the starting job at the four, although the latter was uncharacteristically scoreless over 19 minutes Wednesday and has struggled in the last two games overall. Bagley projects to continue coming off the bench for the foreseeable future, but an eventual ascension into the starting five is certainly a possibility as the season unfolds, especially if Bjelica's current downturn extends over a longer period.
More News
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley: Complete performance off bench•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley: Plays 24 minutes off bench•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley: Plays team-high 32 minutes Friday•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley: Contributes six points off the bench in loss•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley: Will come off the bench Wednesday•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley: Draws opening day start•
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...