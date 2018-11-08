Bagley produced 13 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one block across 25 minutes in the Kings' 114-105 loss to the Raptors on Wednesday.

Bagley's point total led the bench and qualified as his fourth straight double-digit scoring effort. The 19-year-old continues to be a steady contributor off the second unit while Nemanja Bjelica holds down the starting job at the four, although the latter was uncharacteristically scoreless over 19 minutes Wednesday and has struggled in the last two games overall. Bagley projects to continue coming off the bench for the foreseeable future, but an eventual ascension into the starting five is certainly a possibility as the season unfolds, especially if Bjelica's current downturn extends over a longer period.