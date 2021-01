Bagley scored 15 points (5-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT) and collected eight rebounds over 24 minutes in a blowout loss to Portland on Saturday.

Bagley was one of many Kings to struggle from the field in the loss, but he was nonetheless able to pace the team in scoring and tie for the lead in rebounding in the contest. The 2018 second-overall draft pick is averaging 12.7 points and a career-high 8.1 boards through 10 games this season.