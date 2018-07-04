Kings' Marvin Bagley: Leads team in rebounding Tuesday
Bagley dropped seven points (3-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), a team-high seven boards, two steals and a block in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 71-54 loss to the Warriors.
Bagley struggled making his shots on the second half of a back-to-back set Tuesday after scoring 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting during Monday's summer league debut. However, he still managed to rebound the ball well and make a defensive impact.
