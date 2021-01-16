Bagley had 20 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block in Friday's 138-100 loss to the Clippers.

Across 13 games this season, Bagley led the Kings in points only twice. He was expected to elevate his scoring average but is not even among Sacramento's top four scorers. Bagley has not had this problem at home though, averaging 14.7 points across nine games.