Bagley produced 26 points (10-19 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals across 35 minutes in Saturday's 122-114 loss to the Bulls.

Bagley absorbed output usually reserved for Harrison Barnes and Richaun Holmes and put together an excellent total in the loss. Hasan Whiteside will continue to push the frontcourt for playing time, but Bagley has earned the starting role in his third season. His job is safe if he can stay off the injury report.