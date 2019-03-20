Kings' Marvin Bagley: Leads the Kings with 28 points
Bagley ended with 28 points (12-15 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, and two assists in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 123-121 loss to Brooklyn.
Bagley continues to improve with each game and has looked great since returning from his most recent knee injury. His playing time has increased across all four games since returning, and his production has followed suit. A few more defensive stats would be nice but hopefully, they will come as he gets his legs underneath him. The Kings are likely to go with the youth movement down the stretch meaning Bagley should receive plenty of court time, barring any injuries.
