Kings' Marvin Bagley: Likely two weeks away

Bagley (thumb) is likely to miss roughly two more weeks, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Wednesday will mark the three-week mark for Bagley, who was initially handed a 4-to-6-week timetable after fracturing the thumb in the Kings' opener. Bagley has been able to put in limited work in recent days, and while the team does not have a return date picked out, the general belief is that the second-year big man is about two weeks away. If that holds up, Bagley will miss at least five more contests.