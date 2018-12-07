Kings' Marvin Bagley: Listed as probable Friday
Bagley (back) is probable for Friday's contest at Cleveland, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Bagley has missed the last two games due to lingering back tightness, but is listed as probable ahead of the Kings' game against the Cavaliers on Friday. Fellow teammates Nemanja Bjelica and Skal Labissiere will likely see more playing time if the rookie is ultimately ruled out.
