Kings' Marvin Bagley: Listed out vs. Washington

Bagley (knee) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Wizards, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

Bagley, who has missed the last four games with a sprained left knee, has returned to basketball activities, but he is still likely a ways away from returning to in-game action. The rookie will likely have to return to practice in almost a full capacity before he is cleared to play again. After Monday's game, the Kings will have off until Thursday when they head to Boston.

