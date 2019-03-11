Kings' Marvin Bagley: Listed out vs. Washington
Bagley (knee) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Wizards, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.
Bagley, who has missed the last four games with a sprained left knee, has returned to basketball activities, but he is still likely a ways away from returning to in-game action. The rookie will likely have to return to practice in almost a full capacity before he is cleared to play again. After Monday's game, the Kings will have off until Thursday when they head to Boston.
More News
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley: Remains out Saturday•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley: To be re-evaluated in 1-2 weeks•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley: Exits Wednesday, MRI set for Thursday•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley: To come off bench Wednesday•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley: Double-doubles in starting role•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley: Moves into starting five Monday•
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...