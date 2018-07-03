Kings' Marvin Bagley: Looks good in summer league debut

Bagley had 18 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3PT, 5-6 FT) and six rebounds in Monday's summer league win over the Lakers.

The No. 2 overall pick began the game with a thunderous dunk in the first quarter and turned in a strong overall line in just 24 minutes of action. While he was a minus-1 for the game, Bagley brought the same energy and athleticism that made him a double-double machine at Duke last season.