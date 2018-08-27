Kings' Marvin Bagley: Looks to be fully healthy
The Kings posted a video Friday of Bagley dunking emphatically, an indication the rookie has made a full recovery from the pelvic bone bruise he suffered during the Las Vegas Summer League in July.
At the time Bagley was shut down with the injury, the Kings suggested it was only a minor concern for the big man, so it's not surprising that he's working out again without restriction. Though the 19-year-old missed out on some opportunities to showcase his skills to the Kings' brass earlier in the summer, the team likely wouldn't have drafted Bagley with the second overall pick in June if they didn't think he could contribute right away. Bagley is expected to open the season in a rotation role at a minimum and should begin training camp as the leading candidate for the starting gig at power forward.
-
Offseason injury analysis
As you get ready for your Fantasy hoops draft, you need to know how the injured stars are looking....
-
NBA depth chart Fantasy analysis
Rosters are being finalized ahead of training camps, and Alex Barutha analyzes some of the...
-
Kawhi, DeRozan trade reaction
Chris Towers breaks down what the Kawhi Leonard trade means for Fantasy purposes.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...