Kings' Marvin Bagley: Looks to be fully healthy

The Kings posted a video Friday of Bagley dunking emphatically, an indication the rookie has made a full recovery from the pelvic bone bruise he suffered during the Las Vegas Summer League in July.

At the time Bagley was shut down with the injury, the Kings suggested it was only a minor concern for the big man, so it's not surprising that he's working out again without restriction. Though the 19-year-old missed out on some opportunities to showcase his skills to the Kings' brass earlier in the summer, the team likely wouldn't have drafted Bagley with the second overall pick in June if they didn't think he could contribute right away. Bagley is expected to open the season in a rotation role at a minimum and should begin training camp as the leading candidate for the starting gig at power forward.