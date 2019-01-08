Kings' Marvin Bagley: Minutes restriction for several games

Bagley will have a minutes restriction for several games, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

This is no surprise, as the Kings will want to be cautious with their number-two overall pick, who missed the previous 11 games with a left knee sprain. It wasn't revealed what the minutes restriction will be, nor how many games he will face the restriction.

More News
Our Latest Stories