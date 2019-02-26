Kings' Marvin Bagley: Moves into starting five Monday
Bagley will start Monday's game against the Timberwovles, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Bagley's strong February, 17.6 points and 9.5 rebounds over 29.5 minutes, has earned him a chance to run with the starting five. It seems likely that this change will stick, as Bagley has seen 30 or more minutes in five of the last eight games. His move into the starting five bumps Bogdan Bogdanovic back to the bench.
