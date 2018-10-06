Kings' Marvin Bagley: Near double-double in preseason loss

Bagley went for eight points (4-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and nine rebounds across 22 minutes during the Kings' 122-94 preseason loss to the Warriors on Friday.

The second overall pick fell just shy of his second straight double-double, but he turned in a serviceable performance nonetheless. Bagley's shooting has been spotty in two of his first three preseason games, yet he's encouragingly been a force on the boards over his last pair of exhibitions (9.5 boards per contest). The 19-year-old should continue seeing plenty of run in anticipation of opening the season as the starting power forward.