Kings' Marvin Bagley: Nearing six-week evaluation
Bagley (thumb) will be re-evaluated at the end of the week.
Bagley has been sidelined since the second game of the season due to a broken right thumb, though it sounds like he's inching closer to a return. While Bagley figures to remain sidelined at least through Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, an updated timetable for his return should emerge following his six-week evaluation.
