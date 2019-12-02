Play

Kings' Marvin Bagley: Nearing six-week evaluation

Bagley (thumb) will be re-evaluated at the end of the week.

Bagley has been sidelined since the second game of the season due to a broken right thumb, though it sounds like he's inching closer to a return. While Bagley figures to remain sidelined at least through Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, an updated timetable for his return should emerge following his six-week evaluation.

More News
Our Latest Stories