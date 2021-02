Bagley posted nine points (4-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt), 10 rebounds and one assist over 21 minutes in Sunday's 113-110 win over the Clippers.

Bagley struggled in Saturday's win over the Nuggets, but he was far more effective against the Clippers. He came within one point of recording his first double-double since Jan. 27, and he was one of three starters to have at least 10 rebounds in the win. Bagley is now averaging 9.6 points and 5.2 rebounds over 21.2 minutes per game across the past five contests.