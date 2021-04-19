Sacramento head coach Luke Walton said Saturday that Bagley (hand) is "not close" to returning to game action, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports. "He looks good, and as far as you can tell, he's been working out and running," Walton said of Bagley. "Our strength team pushed him pretty hard on the side court [Saturday] at practice, and we were very impressed with where he was from a conditioning standpoint, but no timeline on when he'll start to play again and clearly we're not going to rush him back with where we're at in the season right now."

After fracturing the fourth metacarpal in his left hand March 15, Bagley was away from the team for a few weeks before rejoining the Kings in Phoenix on Thursday. Though he's now taking part in on-court work, Bagley still looks like he'll need additional time to get back up to full speed, making it questionable as to whether he'll be available at any point during the remaining four weeks of the regular season. Maurice Harkless and Harrison Barnes should continue to handle most of the minutes at power forward while Bagley is sidelined.