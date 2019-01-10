Kings' Marvin Bagley: Not on injury report

Bagley is not on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Pistons.

As expected, Bagley will return to action Thursday after resting for Tuesday's game against the Suns on the second night of a back-to-back. Bagley played 20 minutes off the bench in Monday's win over the Magic, finishing with eight points and six boards.

