Kings' Marvin Bagley: Officially doubtful
Bagley (thumb) is unlikely to return Friday against the Spurs, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
The team announced earlier in the evening that Bagley has been cleared for full-contact drills, though he's being considered doubtful for Friday's clash. He'll likely need to participate in 5-on-5 during practice before gaining clearance for game action.
