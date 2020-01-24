Kings' Marvin Bagley: Officially out
Bagley (foot) won't play Friday against Chicago.
Bagley was previously deemed doubtful due to left foot soreness, so this update isn't unexpected. His next chance to return to the court will come Monday in Minnesota.
