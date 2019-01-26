Kings' Marvin Bagley: One rebound shy of double-double
Bagley tallied 14 points (6-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 29 minutes during Friday's 99-96 win over the Grizzlies.
Bagley finished with more field-goal attempts than points but stuffed the stat sheet, contributing in every category except threes. The 19-year-old rookie has reached double figures in scoring in seven of the last eight games, with the exception being a nine-point effort (on three-of-seven from the field) across 20 minutes. Bagley is averaging 25.1 minutes through nine appearances here in January, slightly ahead of his previous best of 24.7 minutes per game back in November.
