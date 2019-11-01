Kings' Marvin Bagley: Option exercised

The Kings exercised the third-year option on Bagley's rookie contract Thursday, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

This comes as no surprise, as Bagley has done nothing but produce for the Kings when healthy. Across 63 games over the past two seasons, the big man is averaging 14.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.0 block across 25.3 minutes. Bagley is currently working his way back from a non-displaced right thumb fracture and is hoping to return near the end of November.