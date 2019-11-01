Kings' Marvin Bagley: Option exercised
The Kings exercised the third-year option on Bagley's rookie contract Thursday, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
This comes as no surprise, as Bagley has done nothing but produce for the Kings when healthy. Across 63 games over the past two seasons, the big man is averaging 14.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.0 block across 25.3 minutes. Bagley is currently working his way back from a non-displaced right thumb fracture and is hoping to return near the end of November.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.