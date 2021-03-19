Bagley (hand) will not require surgery and will be re-evaluated in four weeks, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

The good news for Bagley is that he will not need surgery on his fractured left hand, but he is still going to miss about a month at minimum, at which point the team will provide another update. With Sacramento not in the playoff picture, there won't be tons of incentive to rush Bagley back to close out the season. Hassan Whiteside and Nemanja Bjelica could see increased roles while Bagley remains sidelined.