Kings' Marvin Bagley: Out for four-game road trip
Bagley (thumb) won't join the Kings for the team's four-game road trip, which begins Friday in Brooklyn, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Though Bagley is progressing well in his recovery from the non-displaced fractured right thumb, the Kings determined after re-evaluating him Wednesday that he'll need more time off to recuperate. Bagley will instead continue his rehab in Sacramento, with the Kings likely to provide another update on his condition ahead of the team's home tilt Nov. 30 versus Denver. The second-year big man's ongoing absence will continue to open up starts at power forward for Nemanja Bjelica.
