Kings' Marvin Bagley: Out for Game 1 of summer league

Bagley will not play in Monday's summer league game against the Warriors, Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee reports.

Bagley is dealing with a sore right Achilles, so the Kings will play it safe and hold him out of Game 1 of the California Classic. Bagley is considered day-to-day and could play as soon as Tuesday against Miami.

