Kings' Marvin Bagley: Out next four games
Bagley (thumb) won't travel with the Kings on their next road trip, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
It's reported that Bagley is progressing well and accordingly after being re-evaluated by the Kings' medical staff Wednesday. Bagley, though, won't be traveling with the team as they begin their road trip Friday in Brooklyn, deeming him inactive for the next four contests. After playing in Philadelphia next Wednesday to conclude the swing, the Kings will then re-evaluated their forward and provide an update regarding Bagley's status for the Nov. 30 game against Denver.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.