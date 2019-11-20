Kings' Marvin Bagley: Out next four games

Bagley (thumb) won't travel with the Kings on their next road trip, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

It's reported that Bagley is progressing well and accordingly after being re-evaluated by the Kings' medical staff Wednesday. Bagley, though, won't be traveling with the team as they begin their road trip Friday in Brooklyn, deeming him inactive for the next four contests. After playing in Philadelphia next Wednesday to conclude the swing, the Kings will then re-evaluated their forward and provide an update regarding Bagley's status for the Nov. 30 game against Denver.