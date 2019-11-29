Kings' Marvin Bagley: Out Saturday, Monday
Bagley (thumb) will remain out for Saturday's game against the Nuggets and Monday's game against the Bulls, as he has yet to be cleared for contact, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
A broken right thumb has kept Bagley out since the second game of the year, and he hasn't progressed enough to return in the immediate future. At the very least, it seems he's more day-to-day, giving hope that a return is on the horizon. Bagley's next opportunity to play arrives Wednesday on the road against the Trail Blazers.
