Bagley (not injury related) is finishing up COVID-19 protocol and is expected to be back on the court sometime next week, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
With this news, Bagley won't be playing in Sunday's preseason game against the Trail Blazers, with his first opportunity to take the court being Tuesday against the Warriors.
