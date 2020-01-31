Kings' Marvin Bagley: Out three more weeks
Bagley (foot) will be re-evaluated in three weeks, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Bagley saw a foot specialist Thursday, who determined that his mid-foot sprain has been re-aggravated, per Ham. He'll be sidelined for at least the next three weeks as a result, pushing his return date back until late-February. Nemanja Bjelica will continue to see starts at power forward with Bagley on the mend.
