Kings' Marvin Bagley: Out two more weeks

Bagley (knee) will resume basketball activities in approximately two weeks, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Bagley, who has not played since Dec. 14 when he suffered a left knee bruise against Golden State, will continue to nurse his lagging injury and won't participate in any basketball related activity for about two weeks, bearing any major setbacks. The Duke product is currently posting 12.7 points and 6.1 rebounds across 26 appearances during his rookie season. Teammates Justin Jackson, Troy Williams and Skal Labissiere are candidates to replace Bagley during the time being.