Kings' Marvin Bagley: Playing in California Classic

Bagley is on the Kings' California Classic summer league roster, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. He will not play in Las Vegas Summer League.

Though Bagley had a productive rookie campaign, he'll look to hone his skills even more during summer league. Playing 62 games last year, he averaged 14.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.0 block and 1.0 assist across 25.3 minutes.