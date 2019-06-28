Kings' Marvin Bagley: Playing in summer league

Bagley is on the Kings' summer league roster, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Though Bagley had a productive rookie campaign, he'll look to hone his skills even more during summer league. Playing 62 games last year, he averaged 14.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.0 block and 1.0 assist across 25.3 minutes.

