Kings' Marvin Bagley: Plays 20 minutes in return
Bagley contributed eight points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3PT, 4-6 FT) and six rebounds in Monday's win over Orlando.
Bagley made his return to action after a multi-week injury layoff, and while he faced a minutes restriction, he still saw the floor for 20 minutes off the bench. The rookie's playing time is expected to be monitored over the next few games, but he'll look to pick up where he left off before the injury, when he scored at least 15 points in nine of his last 10 contests.
