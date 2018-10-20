Bagley finished with 19 points (7-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, three steals, and one block in 32 minutes during Friday's 149-129 loss to the Pelicans.

Bagley atoned for his season opener with an impressive performance in Friday's loss. He filled the stat sheet while seeing a team-high 32 minutes off the bench. Whether he continues to come off the bench or moves into the starting lineup, Bagley is going to see plenty of ups and downs, especially over his first month. Owners will need to be patient with him but outings such as this one will, of course, make that a lot easier.