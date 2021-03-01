Bagley collected 24 points (11-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot across 35 minutes in Sunday's loss to Charlotte.

Bagley continued his recent run of strong play, notching his ninth straight game with double figures in the scoring column. Sunday's performance was his fourth double-double during that span and his 10th overall this season. Bagley is enjoying a solid campaign with per-game averages of 14.1 points and 7.6 boards, though his 54.1 free-throw percentage dings his overall fantasy appeal.