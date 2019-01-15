Kings' Marvin Bagley: Posts double-double in Monday's win

Bagley contributed 13 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-5 FT), 11 rebounds, and one assist in 24 minutes during Monday's 115-107 win over the Trail Blazers.

Bagley scored in double figures for the third straight game while recording his fifth double-double through 30 appearances. The former Blue Devil did foul out, but otherwise it was a superb showing from the 19-year-old rookie.