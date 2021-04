Bagley (hand) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Lakers.

Bagley appears likely to return Friday after being sidelined since March 15 due to a fractured left hand. His potential return could cut into Chimezie Metu's workload. Across 37 games this season, Bagley has averaged 13.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.9 triples per game.