Kings' Marvin Bagley: Progressing in rehab work

Coach Luke Walton said in a conference call Wednesday that Bagley (foot) is "doing great" and "feeling much better," Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.

Bagley last saw game action Jan. 20 and didn't have a clear return timetable leading up to the shutdown of the NBA season in early March. The news from Walton is good but doesn't provide much clarity on when the 21-year-old is expected to be fully healthy.