Kings' Marvin Bagley: Puts up double-double
Bagley had 19 points (7-15 FG, 0-1 3PT, 5-7 FT) and 10 rebounds in Thursday's loss to the Lakers.
Coming off of a relatively disappointing debut, Bagley bounced back with a much more aggressive performance Thursday. The No. 2 overall pick added two assist and a block in 32 minutes off the bench.
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.