Kings' Marvin Bagley: Puts up double-double

Bagley had 19 points (7-15 FG, 0-1 3PT, 5-7 FT) and 10 rebounds in Thursday's loss to the Lakers.

Coming off of a relatively disappointing debut, Bagley bounced back with a much more aggressive performance Thursday. The No. 2 overall pick added two assist and a block in 32 minutes off the bench.

