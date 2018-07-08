Kings' Marvin Bagley: Quality outing in extended run
Bagley posted 15 points (5-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 32 minutes during Saturday's 71-63 summer league loss to the Suns.
Bagley had put together a couple of subpar outings prior to Saturday's game, so his performance is encouraging. The No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft, Bagley is all but a lock to start at power forward next to Willie Cauley-Stein to begin the season.
