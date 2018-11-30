Bagley (back) is questionable Saturday against the Pacers, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Bagley exited Thursday's game against the Clippers during the fourth quarter and did not return due to back spasms. If he ends up missing Saturday's game, it would be his first absence of the season. Nemanja Bjelica and Harry Giles could see extended run in that case.

More News
Our Latest Stories