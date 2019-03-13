Kings' Marvin Bagley: Questionable vs. Celtics

Bagley (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Celtics.

Bagley has missed five straight games while nursing a sprained left knee, but this is the first time the rookie has appeared on the injury report as anything other than out. It appears Bagley, who recently returned to participating in basketball activities, could be close to making a return, and the Kings should have more on his status by Thursday afternoon.

More News
Our Latest Stories