Kings' Marvin Bagley: Questionable with illness
Bagley is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Spurs due to an illness, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.
With the Kings playing at 7:00 PM ET, they'll likely wait until later in the day to issue an up date on Bagley's status, but he could ultimately end up being close to a game-time call. The rookie is coming off of a 20-point, 12-rebound double-double in Saturday's loss to Houston.
