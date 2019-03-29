Kings' Marvin Bagley: Reasonably quiet night Thursday
Bagley amassed 10 points (4-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, two blocks, one assist, and one steal in 28 minutes during Thursday's 121-118 loss to New Orleans.
Bagley made just 4-of-12 from the field, ending with 10 points in 28 minutes. Outside of the poor shooting, he was productive across the board with contributions in multiple categories. He is coming on strong and looks set for a nice finish to the season. He is going to be a valuable part of the Kings moving forward and although they will likely not make the playoffs, he should continue to see decent minutes up until the end of the regular season, making him a must-roster player.
