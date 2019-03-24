Kings' Marvin Bagley: Records double-double off the bench
Bagley registered 16 points (5-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 11 rebounds, two steals and an assist across 29 minutes in Saturday's 112-103 win over the Suns.
The rookie put together a respectable stat line off the bench on a night where Nemjana Bjelica got on a roll and minimized his participation. His plus-minus of +19 was an indicator of his positive contribution on Saturday. While their playoff hopes are slim currently, Bagley will continue to be a solid contributor for the remainder of the season as the future cornerstone of the franchise.
