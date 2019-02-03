Kings' Marvin Bagley: Records double-double off the bench

Bagley turned in 14 points (7-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 13 rebounds, an assist and a steal across 33 minutes in Saturday's 115-108 win over the Sixers.

Although Nemjana Bjelica drew the start, Bagley continues to outplay him from the bench. He logged 20 more minutes and nine more points than Bjelica on Saturday, in what seems to be a growing trend that favors the rookie. It was never a question that the 2018 first-round pick would be a centerpiece of the Kings' future plans, but that inevitability is becoming more and more apparent as the season continues.