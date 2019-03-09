Kings' Marvin Bagley: Remains out Saturday

Bagley (knee) is listed as out on the Kings' injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Knicks.

Bagley will miss a fourth straight game with the left knee sprain and looks on track to miss additional time beyond Saturday. When Bagley was first diagnosed with the injury Feb. 27, the Kings indicated a day later that the rookie would be re-evaluated in 1-to-2 weeks. The short end of that timeline has arrived with no indication that Bagley is ready to return to practice yet.