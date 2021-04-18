Bagley (hand) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Mavericks.
Though Bagley joined the Kings for their two-game road trip to Phoenix and Dallas, he won't end up being available for either contest. The Kings haven't provided many updates regarding where exactly Bagley stands in his recovery from a fractured left hand, an injury he sustained March 15. He'll most likely miss additional time beyond Sunday.
