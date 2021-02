Bagley (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Bagley will miss a second straight game due to left calf tightness. DaQuan Jeffries will start alongside Harrison Barnes against Memphis, while Nemanja Bjelica and Glenn Robinson could also see increased run for the Kings. It's not yet clear whether Bagley could return Monday against Brooklyn.